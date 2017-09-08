Lavrov expects constructive dialogue on Syria, Libya, Ukraine with French top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expects a constructive dialogue on Syria, Libya and Ukraine with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. "We are happy to welcome you in Moscow, this is our third meeting in three months, which means that we have common interests and are ready to discuss them," Lavrov said opening a meeting with Le Drian in Moscow on Friday.

"We are glad to see France’s new Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann among the members of your delegation, she has already held meetings with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov, who will soon leave to adopt a new position [according to diplomatic sources, Meshkov may be appointed new Russian Ambassador to France - TASS]," Lavrov pointed out. According to him, Moscow will do everything so that "the French embassy could work effectively to implement agreements reached by our presidents in Versailles on May 29."

"Today, I suggest that we discuss bilateral agenda, cooperation concerning the Syrian issue, the situation in Libya and the Ukrainian crisis, as well as other global issues," he said. "I expect a constructive conversation," Lavrov added.

The French foreign minister, in turn, said that "spices should be added" to dialogue between Paris and Moscow to make the menu of bilateral talks "taste better."

"As for global issues, I think, we have a rather full menu," he said. "It is full but it does not taste good," the Russian top diplomat noted. "But if we add some spices, it will taste better," the French top diplomat noted.

Le Drian also expressed satisfaction over his intensive contacts with Russian foreign minister.

"This is our third meeting since the inauguration of the new president [of France] and since I took office," he said. "It means, a meeting each month. I don’t know if we will keep the same speed in the future but in fact, I like the speed," he said.