New French ambassador arrives in Moscow

PM Medvedev wants Russia to achieve GDP growth higher than that of global economyBusiness & Economy September 08, 18:56
Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomatWorld September 08, 16:04
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to schoolSociety & Culture September 08, 16:02
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 15:21
Russian government rejects bill on reburial of Lenin’s bodySociety & Culture September 08, 14:47
Monument to all Russian polar explorers to be unveiled September 9 in St PetersburgBusiness & Economy September 08, 14:14
Moscow doubts likelihood of fair decision by US court in diplomatic property lawsuitRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 14:10
New French ambassador arrives in MoscowWorld September 08, 13:43
Russian Foreign Ministry welcomes Facebook’s initiative to tackle fake accountsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 13:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Sylvie Bermann, the new French ambassador to Russia, handed a copy of her credentials to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov wished Bermann success "in performing her responsible diplomatic mission which aims at the strengthening of Russian-French ties in many different spheres".
"Both sides confirmed willingness to continue frank and confidential dialogue on all key issues of the current agenda, as well as to contribute to the development of bilateral relations in accordance with the traditions of friendship and collaboration", the ministry said in a statement.
Bermann, 63, is a career diplomat. She served as France’s ambassador in China and the UK. In the 1980s Bermann worked at the French embassy in Moscow.