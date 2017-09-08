Back to Main page
New French ambassador arrives in Moscow

World
September 08, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sylvie Bermann previously served as France’s ambassador in China and the UK

Sylvie Bermann

Sylvie Bermann

© AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Sylvie Bermann, the new French ambassador to Russia, handed a copy of her credentials to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov wished Bermann success "in performing her responsible diplomatic mission which aims at the strengthening of Russian-French ties in many different spheres".

"Both sides confirmed willingness to continue frank and confidential dialogue on all key issues of the current agenda, as well as to contribute to the development of bilateral relations in accordance with the traditions of friendship and collaboration", the ministry said in a statement.

Bermann, 63, is a career diplomat. She served as France’s ambassador in China and the UK. In the 1980s Bermann worked at the French embassy in Moscow.

