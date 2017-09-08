Russia calls on parties to Myanmar conflict to start constructive dialogue

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Moscow calls on all parties to the Myanmar conflict to avoid steps, which could escalate the situation, and start a constructive dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We call on all the parties involved in the conflict to avoid any steps that could further escalate the situation and start a constructive dialogue, as it is the only way to find a comprehensive solution to the complicated issue of the Muslim minority in Myanmar," the Russian diplomat said.

"We have been keeping an eye on the situation in the state of Rakhine, we are concerned over media reports about fatalities among civilians, officials and law enforcement personnel, as well as over the rapidly deteriorating situation in the region," Zakharova went on to say. "At the same time, while forming our attitude to the issue, we have been not only assessing media reports and social media posts, which seem to have been used to spread misinformation, but also drawing conclusions based on objective information from respected international sources and our embassy in Myanmar," she added.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Moscow expects the Myanmar authorities "to immediately take all the possible measures to prevent the escalation of violence, restore law and order on the affected area, ensure normal social and economic conditions and resolve the refugee issue."

"Taking into account the Myanmar authorities’ readiness to follow the recommendations of the advisory commission headed by former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan, any pressure on Naypyidaw, as well as groundless accusations of brutality against Muslims, can only aggravate the situation in the country," Zakharova stated.