Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis

World
September 05, 18:15 UTC+3

According to reports, one week of clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in western Myanmar claimed 402 lives

1 pages in this article
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority members walk through rice fields after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border
Thousands of Rohingya Muslims are pouring into Bangladesh, as violence erupted in neighboring Myanmar on August 25
Myanmar's military says almost 400 people have died in recent violence in the western state of Rakhine triggered by attacks on security forces by insurgents from the Rohingya
Bangladeshi villagers gather around bodies of Rohingya women and children at Shah Porir Deep, in Teknak, Bangladesh
Members of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority get down from a boat after crossing a canal at Shah Porir Deep, Bangladesh
Most of Myanmar's estimated 1 million Rohingya live in northern Rakhine state. They face severe persecution, with the government refusing to recognize them as a legitimate native ethnic minority, leaving them without citizenship and basic rights
Ethnic Rohingya carry an elderly man and walk through rice fields after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority use a local boat to cross a stream after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border
Newly arrived Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees scuffle for food rations distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers
Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state
A Muslim protester picks up a poster as fake blood is seen spattered on the ground after a theatrical act depicting the violence against Muslim Rohingya in western Myanmar performed during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia
The Rohingya people - an ethnic minority professing Islam - resides in Myanmar’s State of Rakhine. The authorities regard them as illegal migrants from Bangladesh. Religious conflicts in Rakhine and clashes between Muslims and Buddhists have been frequent. Thousands have suffered from violence there over the past few years.

The latest tensions flared up on August 25, when hundreds of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants attacked 30 police posts. According to earlier reports, one week of clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in western Myanmar claimed 402 lives. More than 18,000 refugees fled the country. Moscow and Grozny saw rallies in support of Rakhine Muslims.

