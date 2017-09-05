Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis

This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth

A Muslim protester picks up a poster as fake blood is seen spattered on the ground after a theatrical act depicting the violence against Muslim Rohingya in western Myanmar performed during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia © AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state © AP Photo/Mushfiqul Alam

Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority use a local boat to cross a stream after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border © AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Ethnic Rohingya carry an elderly man and walk through rice fields after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border © AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Most of Myanmar's estimated 1 million Rohingya live in northern Rakhine state. They face severe persecution, with the government refusing to recognize them as a legitimate native ethnic minority, leaving them without citizenship and basic rights © AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Members of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority get down from a boat after crossing a canal at Shah Porir Deep, Bangladesh © AP Photo/Suvra Kanti Das

Bangladeshi villagers gather around bodies of Rohingya women and children at Shah Porir Deep, in Teknak, Bangladesh © AP Photo/Suvra Kanti Das

Myanmar's military says almost 400 people have died in recent violence in the western state of Rakhine triggered by attacks on security forces by insurgents from the Rohingya © AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims are pouring into Bangladesh, as violence erupted in neighboring Myanmar on August 25 © AP Photo/Mushfiqul Alam

Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority members walk through rice fields after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border © AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Newly arrived Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees scuffle for food rations distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers

© AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

