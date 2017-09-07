Putin says all countries, including US, benefit from cooperation with Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin calls to implement major international economic projects and believes that cooperation with Moscow is beneficial for many countries, including the United States.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday, Putin noted that "some 300 companies from Japan and 600 companies from South Korea are working in Russia."

"We have special relations with Mongolia in economy, it has major joint enterprises dating back to the Soviet times, and also a joint railway," Putin said, giving one more example of cooperation. "We are satisfied by how the contacts develop but believe this is not enough and does not measure up to our potential," the president said.

Putin believes that countries of the region should seek to implement large-scale projects, including a regional energy ring, which may cover Russia, China, South and North Korea, and Japan. Given the growing energy demand of the region, this may become a real driving force," the Russian leader said.

Another promising area of cooperation is conjugating China’s Silk Road and the Eurasian Economic Union (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia).

"We invite to cooperate in space together. Despite all problems and all screams of our American partners, they still use our rocket engines and do not or cannot give them up now," Putin said. "There is nothing more competitive than rocket engines made in Russia," Putin stressed. "We are ready to develop relations with all countries of the Pacific region," he said.