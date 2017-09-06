Back to Main page
Russia opposes sanctions against North Korea, Putin tells South Korean president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 17:28 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Vladimir Putin says Moscow strongly condemns Pyongyang’s provocative actions

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. During talks with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that sanctions on North Korea were useless, emphasizing the need to engage Pyongyang in dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

Kremlin highlights similarities in Russian, South Korean approaches to North Korean issue

Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions

Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea

While commenting on media reports, which claim that there was a difference of opinion between Putin and Moon Jae-in on the North Korea oil embargo, Peskov pointed out that the South Korean president had expressed hope that friendly relations could be built on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea could be involved in Russian-South Korean projects. "Russian President has said many times that trade and oil supplies are at a low level, so in this case it seems unreasonable [to block them]," Peskov said.

Besides, according to the Russian presidential spokesman, Putin also said that "he strongly condemns Pyongyang’s provocative actions." "We do not support pressure on Pyongyang. On the contrary, it needs to be engaged in dialogue to find a way out of the situation. This is what Russian pointed to today," Peskov concluded.

