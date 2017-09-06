Back to Main page
Russian embassy in Myanmar warns about possible terror attacks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 16:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The situation in Myanmar’s Rohingya deteriorated on August 25, when hundreds of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants attacked 30 police stations

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Terror attacks with the use of explosive devices against civilians may be carried out in large cities of Myanmar, Russia’s Embassy said citing the Southeast Asian country’s authorities on Wednesday.

"On September 5, authorities of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar issued a warning about the growing threat of terror attacks by extremist forces linked to the underground groups active on the territory of the Rakhine national area," the Embassy said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis

Competent authorities of Myanmar have information about plans of militants to carry out terror attacks using explosives against the civilian population in the country’s major cities, including Naypyidaw, Yangon and Mandalay.

"Authorities take extra security measures with the goal to prevent this development of events," the statement said.

Amid the increased terrorist threat, the Embassy’s representatives have called on Russian citizens in Myanmar to "show vigilance and avoid, if possible, crowded areas."

Myanmar’s Rohingya, a mostly Muslim people, live in the state of Rakhine, in the country’s west. Local authorities consider them illegal migrants from Bangladesh. The state has seen numerous religious conflicts that sparked clashes between Muslims and local Buddhists. Thousands have been killed in clashes in the recent years.

The situation deteriorated on August 25, when hundreds of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants attacked 30 police stations. Clashes between Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar have claimed more than 400 lives over the past week, mostly Rohingya militants. Another 146,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh.

