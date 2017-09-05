Russian and Japanese security councils sign memorandum of understanding

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, who is currently on a visit to Japan, and his Japanese counterpart, National Security Council Secretary General Shotaro Yachi, have signed a memorandum of understanding between the two countries’ security bodies, a spokesman for the Russian Security Council told TASS on Tuesday.

"The two countries’ security chiefs signed a memorandum of understanding between the Russian Security Council and the Japanese National Security Council. The document sets the frame for regular consultations and provides for exchange of opinions on issues of national, regional and international security of mutual concern," the spokesman said.

Apart from that, Patrushev and Yachi discussed cooperation between their countries’ law enforcement and security agencies, including with an aim of countering terrorism and drug trafficking.

Earlier, Patrushev met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss bilateral security aspects ahead of top-level talks at the Eastern Economic Forum. "Ahead of the Russian-Japanese summit in Vladivostok, the sides discussed key bilateral issues of security," the spokesman said.

Security dialogue between Russia and Japan is in long-term interests of both countries and helps maintain regional stability, the spokesman stressed.

On Monday, Patrushev visited South Korea where he had consultations with his South Korean counterpart and met with President Moon Jae-in.