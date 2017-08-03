Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese PM plans to continue dialogue on peace treaty with Russia

World
August 03, 13:40 UTC+3 TOKYO

On December 15-16, 2016, the Russian president visited Japan for the first in 11 years

Share
1 pages in this article
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

TOKYO, August 3. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed an intention to continue dialogue with Russia in order to resolve the territorial dispute and make a peace treaty.

Read also

Kremlin believes political resolve will eventually produce Russia-Japan peace deal

While addressing a press conference following a cabinet reshuffle, Abe said that in September he would visit Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok and hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "In accordance with the agreements reached at the summit held last December, I plan to advance towards a peace treaty, particularly through joint economic activities on the islands and visa-free travels for their former residents," Abe added.

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan has laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a common declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands could not be questioned.

On December 15-16, 2016, the Russian president visited Japan for the first in 11 years.

The peace treaty issue and the South Kuril Islands issue topped the agenda, while bilateral cooperation was also discussed. Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adopted a joint statement saying that consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands could become an important step on the way to a peace treaty. The first consultations on joint economic activities, involving the Russian and Japanese deputy foreign ministers, were held in Tokyo on March 18. After the consultations, Japan said that participants in the meeting had presented their specific plans on cooperation in healthcare, tourism industry and fishery.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests
2
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies
3
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
4
PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама