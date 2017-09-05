Putin orders to submit resolution to UN on deploying peacekeepers to Donbass

XIAMEN /China/, September 5. /TASS/. Russia will submit a resolution to the UN Security Council on the deployment of UN peacekeepers along the demarcation line in Donbass to ensure security of the OSCE mission, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after the BRICS summit.

According to him, the deployment of UN forces would be useful "to resolve the problem in Ukraine’s southeast."

"The minister [of foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov] is here, let’s consider this an order to the Foreign Ministry to submit a corresponding resolution to the UN Security Council," Putin stated.

"Of course, we are talking of only the function of ensuring security of the OSCE mission," he added.

Putin said that UN peacekeepers should be deployed only along the demarcation line and nowhere else and after the withdrawal of heavy weapons.

"And this decision cannot be made without direct contact with representatives from the self-proclaimed Donbass republics, DNR and LNR," Putin stressed.