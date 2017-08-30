Back to Main page
UN-backed peacekeeping mission must have clear mandate — Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 2:21 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

"Peacekeeping activities today are often interpreted too broadly," he noted

UNITED NATIONS, August 29. /TASS/. United Nations-backed peacekeeping operations should have a clear mandate, which should not be over-packed with extra functions, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday at the United Nations Security Council meeting dedicated to peacekeeping operations.

"Peacekeeping activities today are often interpreted too broadly," he noted. "We believe that tasks to missions should be set clearly and be geared towards eliminating the conflict causes, specific in each particular case."

According to the Russian diplomat, over-packing peacekeeping missions’ mandates with extra functions "cannot boost the efficiency of peacekeeping operation, moreover, it entails bigger financial expenses."

"We don’t support the course towards all-round granting extended rights to use force to the Blue Helmets," Nebenzya stressed. "Preventive actions are important but excessive indulging in them is dangerous, as is involvement of peacekeepers in offensive and counterterrorism operations. We don’t want peacekeepers to be dragged into conflicts."

"Lasting peace is impossible without political process and national reconciliation," he noted. "This goal must be central for peacekeeping operations." However, he did not rule out that is some cases peacekeepers could be commissioned to help resolve such problems as disarmament, demobilization and integration, and reforming the security sector.

