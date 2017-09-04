Egyptian president invites Putin to visit his country

XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit his country, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Al-Sisi invited Putin to visit Egypt. The presidents agreed that the date of such visit will be coordinated through diplomatic channels," he said, adding that today’s meeting between the two leaders was quite meaningful.

"They spoke about positive tendencies as far as aviation security is concerned, discussed concrete trade-and-economic cooperation projects. Thus, Rosneft demonstrates activity in Egypt. They also discussed the topic of the construction of a nuclear power plant which is to be funded through Russia’s government loan, and other issues," Peskov said.