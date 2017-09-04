Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Egyptian presidents condemn violence in Myanmar — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 18:47 UTC+3

The two presidents have discussed the current situation in Myanmar

Share
1 pages in this article

XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. Russian and Egyptian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who had a tete-a-tete meeting on Monday, condemned violence in Myanmar and called on that country’s authorities to take the situation under control, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Read also

Police detain 17 people outside Myanmar embassy in Moscow

"The two presidents exchanged views on the current situation in Myanmar. Both President Putin and President al-Sisi expressed serious concern over the developments in Myanmar and condemned any manifestations of violence regardless of where they come from and against who they are aimed, including against Muslims. They called on the country’s authorities to take the situation under control the soonest possible," he said.

Peskov has preferred to refrain from comments regarding Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s statements to the effect he disagreed with Russia’s stance on the conflict in Myanmar.

"I’ve read about different statements. We do know that Muslims are rather emotional about the events in Myanmar," Peskov said. "I’ve not seen them for myself yet. I would like to study them personally and then to make comments."

Peskov kept quiet when asked about his attitude to alleged promises by Moscow Muslims to launch a "jihad" in retaliation for the Myanmar authorities’ policies.

"This question should be addressed rather to the law enforcement agencies," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
2
Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russian security chief arrives in Seoul
4
Russia, South Korea discuss North Korean crisis
5
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
6
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert
7
Russian, Egyptian presidents condemn violence in Myanmar — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама