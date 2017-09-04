Russian, Egyptian presidents condemn violence in Myanmar — Kremlin

XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. Russian and Egyptian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who had a tete-a-tete meeting on Monday, condemned violence in Myanmar and called on that country’s authorities to take the situation under control, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The two presidents exchanged views on the current situation in Myanmar. Both President Putin and President al-Sisi expressed serious concern over the developments in Myanmar and condemned any manifestations of violence regardless of where they come from and against who they are aimed, including against Muslims. They called on the country’s authorities to take the situation under control the soonest possible," he said.

Peskov has preferred to refrain from comments regarding Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s statements to the effect he disagreed with Russia’s stance on the conflict in Myanmar.

"I’ve read about different statements. We do know that Muslims are rather emotional about the events in Myanmar," Peskov said. "I’ve not seen them for myself yet. I would like to study them personally and then to make comments."

Peskov kept quiet when asked about his attitude to alleged promises by Moscow Muslims to launch a "jihad" in retaliation for the Myanmar authorities’ policies.

"This question should be addressed rather to the law enforcement agencies," he said.