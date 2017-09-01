Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov slams West for trying to discredit Russia’s policy in world affairs

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 12:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Lavrov, Russia is well aware of "who actually violated the fundamental principles of international law in recent years"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The West is trying to discredit Russia’s policy in world affairs and "distort" Moscow’s approaches to various international problems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said speaking at the MGIMO university on Friday.

"A certain part of what is called ‘the Western political elite’ does not like our independent policy," the minister noted. "They would like to deal with obedient Russia, which is ready to make concessions to the detriment of its own interests. Hence the desire to punish us for actually defending our rightful place in international affairs, our rightful place in the world."

Read also

Putin approves Russia's new foreign policy concept

"You certainly know how this is done. Various deterrence tools are used in such attempts, including sanctions and media wars aimed at distorting our approaches towards various international problems and discrediting our policy in international affairs," Lavrov went on to say.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow is seeking "neither the revival of the empire nor geopolitical or any other expansion."

"All that we want is to build our own lives without anyone’s hints, without unwanted advice, without attempts to pit against us friendly peoples with whom we have centuries of shared history and family ties," the foreign minister said.

"However, we do not impose our views or recipes on anyone. I have already said that we do not accept the logic of someone’s exceptionalism in accordance with the principle ‘Gods may do what cattle may not."

Lavrov stressed that "it is difficult for many people in the West to admit the obvious thing. The post-bipolar stage is over, and the expectations that it will be replaced by the accession of the hegemon have failed."

Read also

How Putin ran Russia in 2016

"Today the process of shaping a new, more fair and democratic polycentric world order is underway. Its essence is the emergence and strengthening new economic power centers and the political influence associated with that," he added.

According to Lavrov, Russia is well aware of who actually violated the fundamental principles of international law in recent years."

"We know who, trampling under foot its commitments in the OSCE and UN Security Council Resolutions, bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq and Libya, who sowed chaos in the Middle East and North Africa, who gave an opportunity to international terror groups to lift their heads, whose adventures led to the creation of Al-Qaeda [terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS], the ISIL [former name of the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia - TASS], Jabhat al-Nusra [terrorist group, outlawed in Russia - TASS], which are the key enemies of mankind today. Russia has always been opposed to disregard of law in the international arena."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to suggest BRICS discussion of effort against infectious diseases — Putin
2
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
3
Press review: US raises stakes in diplomatic feud and Pakistan seeks to boost Russia ties
4
North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin
5
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
6
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
7
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама