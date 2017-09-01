Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator calls for symmetric exchange of ‘diplomatic niceties’ with US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 1:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"I feel confident a response is needed and I’ll repeat it can be an asymmetric one - but it should any way be stinging," Kosachov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Washington’s decision to close the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco cannot in any way be described as a return to parity and Russia should work towards attaining symmetry of the exchanges of ‘diplomatic niceties’ with the U.S., says Russian senator Konstantin Kosachov, the chairman of the foreign policy committee in the upper house of Russian parliament.

Read also
Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov

Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities

"By taking this decision, the U.S. officials create practical problems for many residents of San Francisco and the consular district (that embraces several states), who used its services," Kosachov wrote in Facebook. "What’s to be done? In case of an exchange of diplomatic niceties it’s important to work towards full symmetry, and if the staff of our Consulate General in San Francisco has to return home, the Americans should be told to send off an equal number of diplomats."

"Alternative number two is to distribute the Russian diplomats from the ‘slashed Consulate’ to other Russian legations in the U.S.," Kosachov said.

"Symmetric steps can be taken as regards the U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia and the issuance of (Russian) visas (to Americans)," he said, adding that a response on other pressing issues should not necessarily be symmetric.

He recalled in this connection that Russia had not responded yet to the recent tough sanction law adopted in the U.S.

"I feel confident a response is needed and I’ll repeat it can be an asymmetric one - but it should any way be stinging," Kosachov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
2
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
4
North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin
5
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
6
MP warns against symmetrical response as US ‘starts hot phase of diplomatic war’
7
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама