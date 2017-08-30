Kremlin spokesman expands on Putin- Netanyahu talks

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Sochi talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, held on August 23, proved to be substantial and meaningful, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

While commenting on media reports which said that Putin and Netanyahu had disagreed on Iran’s role in the Syrian crisis, Peskov said that "it would be wrong to assess the meeting that way."

"The nature of the conversation was different," he added.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, the conversation was "a continuation of the trust-based dialogue between Russia and Israel." "The talks were particularly meaningful," he said.

Peskov pointed out that Russia and Israel had been "cooperating in the most sensitive fields," including cooperation between general staff and special services. "No one holds emotional conversations here," he stressed. "Interaction continues, the frequency of high-level contacts is the best proof for that," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"It was a trust-based exchange of views on the situation in the region, the possible ways to ensure security in the border areas and so on," he added.