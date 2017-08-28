Back to Main page
Putin and Xi Jinping to meet at BRICS summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 10:59 UTC+3 BEIJING

The BRICS summit will be held in China’s Xiamen

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting ready for a separate meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the summit of the BRICS association (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) in China, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told a news conference on Monday.

"Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping have met about 20 times, to be more precise, 19 times, since they became heads of state. There were three contacts earlier this year, the meeting in Xiamen (the venue for the BRICS summit, Fujian Province - TASS) will be the fourth one. As for the bilateral part of Putin’s visit to Xiamen, it has become a good tradition for the two countries’ leaders not to just pay official visits but also meet on the sidelines of various international forums on a regular basis. I will conclude this part by saying that President Putin is getting ready for the meeting with President Xi Jinping and the visit to Fujian Province with great anticipation," he noted.

"Meetings on the sidelines of various international events are never just formal events. They are full-fledged meetings that imply a broad agenda. That will be the case in Xiamen. A serious program is being prepared, which implies various meetings and discussions of a wide array of issues related to our bilateral ties and international life," the diplomat added.

The BRICS summit will be held in China’s Xiamen, Fujian Province, on September 3-5.

