Putin to meet with Orban and attend World Judo Championships in Budapest

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Budapest on August 28 at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to take part in the opening ceremony of the 31st World Judo Championships.

"A working meeting between Putin and Orban is planned as well," the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

On August 17, President of the Hungarian Judo Federation Laszlo Toth said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to the opening ceremony of the World Judo Championships in Budapest on August 28. According to Toth, the invitation to the Russian leader was sent by the International Judo Federation, since Putin is its Honorary President.

The 2017 World Judo Championships will be held at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena in Budapest from August 28 to September 3.

Meanwhile, the University of Debrecen said it will award Putin the Civis Honoris Causa title "in recognition of the important role attached by Russia and Hungary to the University of Debrecen in modernizing the Paks Nuclear Power Plant."