Hungarian university to confer Honorary Citizen title on Putin in Budapest

Society & Culture
August 24, 17:35 UTC+3 VIENNA

The Kremlin has not yet announced whether preparations for the Russian president’s visit to Hungary are underway

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

VIENNA, August 24. /TASS/. The University of Debrecen in Hungary will award Russian President Vladimir Putin the Civis Honoris Causa title, the university reported on Thursday.

Putin will be awarded this title in recognition of the important role attached by Russia and Hungary to the University of Debrecen in modernizing the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, the MTI news agency quoted the university’s statement as saying. This Hungarian university will be training specialists for work at the new power units of the Paks NPP. The project is being mutually implemented by Moscow and Budapest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the men's judo battle

Hungarian Judo Association hopes Putin will attend World Judo Championships in Budapest

The title-conferring ceremony is scheduled to take place in the Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest, the Austrian news agency APA noted.

On August 17, President of the Hungarian Judo Federation Laszlo Toth said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to the opening ceremony of the World Judo Championships in Budapest on August 28. According to Toth, the invitation to the Russian leader was sent by the International Judo Federation, since Putin is its Honorary President.

However, the Kremlin press service has not yet announced whether preparations for the Russian president’s visit to Hungary are underway.

The 2017 World Judo Championships will be held at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena in Budapest from August 28 to September 3.

