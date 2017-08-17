Back to Main page
Hungarian Judo Association hopes Putin will attend World Judo Championships in Budapest

Sport
August 17, 15:27 UTC+3 VIENNA

The Hungarian Judo Association president stressed that Putin was an expert in judo

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the men's judo battle

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the men's judo battle

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

VIENNA, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to attend the opening ceremony of the World Judo Championships, scheduled to take place in Hungary’s capital of Budapest on August 28, Hungarian Judo Association President Laszlo Toth told the ATV channel.

According to him, the invitation was sent through the International Judo Federation, as Putin is its Honorary President. "Vladimir Putin has been given an invitation to attend the Budapest World Championships on behalf of the International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer," Toth pointed out. "We expect the Russian president to participate in the event’s opening ceremony on August 28," he added.

However, the Kremlin press service has not yet announced whether preparations for the Russian president’s visit to Hungary are underway.

The Hungarian Judo Association president stressed that Putin was an expert in judo. The Russian leader has not only attended judo competitions many times but has also showed his skills on tatami.

The 2017 World Judo Championships will be held at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena in Budapest from August 28 to September 3.

