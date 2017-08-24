Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow awaits Kiev’s final word on entry procedure to Ukraine for Russians

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 14:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council earlier stated that Ukraine would impose preliminary registration for Russian citizens wishing to visit the country

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow is waiting for a final decision from Kiev on the issue of expanding Ukrainian entry rules for Russians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also

Russia to keep close eye on Ukraine’s plans for toughening border control

"We proceed from the fact that if the decision is taken, we will study it and think of how to respond," she noted. "Hypothetical rhetoric on such issues is just out of place here, because the political climate in Ukraine is changing, the atmosphere remains unstable, so let’s wait for the decision or non-decision on this issue."

According to the diplomat, Kiev’s statements on this issue "have been changing." "Even the position of [Ukraine’s] Foreign Ministry on this issue has been shifting," Zakharova explained.

According to Zakharova, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said at first that imposing a visa regime was not necessary and could backfire on Ukraine itself. "Then, perhaps due to some political situation or the build-up of some domestic processes within this country, statements began to go in the opposite direction. Appeals to hammer out some kind of visa regime or hybrid visa regime appeared," she explained.

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexander Turchynov stated in July that Ukraine would impose preliminary registration for Russian citizens wishing to visit the country as of January 1, 2018.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow slams Kiev’s move to introduce registration for Russians as ‘wrong step’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin earlier proposed establishing an electronic platform which will oblige Russian citizens to inform in advance of their intention to visit the Ukrainian state, and the People’s Front faction in Verkhovna Rada argued for imposing a visa regime with Russia and demanded to look into this proposal in the parliament.

Commenting on the visa introduction initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier stressed that if Kiev makes this move, Moscow will respond in kind. Upon that, he reiterated that 2-3 million Ukrainian refugees live in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Moscow’s response may ricochet and Russian embassy in Kiev braces for unrest
2
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
4
Eurasia high speed railway from Germany to China can be built by 2026
5
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
6
Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
7
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама