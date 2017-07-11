Press review: Moscow's tit-for-tat plans for the US and Russian arms supplies to SaudisPress Review July 11, 13:00
EU Council endorses Association Agreement with UkraineWorld July 11, 12:46
Moscow slams Kiev’s move to introduce registration for Russians as ‘wrong step’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 12:37
Belarusian president says Moscow will remain Minsk’s strategic allyWorld July 11, 12:01
Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — mediaWorld July 11, 11:38
Circus tamer faces fine for walking with tiger on beach in Russia’s Far EastSociety & Culture July 11, 11:32
Four in serious condition after fire rips through Moscow shopping mallSociety & Culture July 11, 8:52
Pacific Fleet units train to destroy ‘enemy’ ships with missilesMilitary & Defense July 11, 8:12
At least 14 people injured in Moscow shopping mall blazeWorld July 10, 19:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Kiev’s decision to introduce preliminary registration for Russians is a step ‘in the wrong direction’ that will affect the human measurement of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Tuesday.
"We are carefully studying the Ukrainian authorities’ new measures and the degree of their compliance with the inter-governmental agreements existing between the two countries," the diplomat said, responding to the relevant question.
"After that, we’ll see how we should react," the diplomat said.
"We get the impression that these steps may lead in the wrong direction and harm the 'human face' of our relations," Karasin said.
"This would be deplorable," he added.
Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexander Turchinov announced on Monday that Ukraine would introduce biometric control from January 1, 2018 for all foreigners crossing the border.
According to him, this regime will primarily apply to Russian citizens. As he specified, Russians will be obliged to take fingerprints upon entry into the country. He also said that Russian nationals would have to undergo the procedure of preliminary registration before a trip.