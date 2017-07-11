Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow slams Kiev’s move to introduce registration for Russians as ‘wrong step’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 12:37 UTC+3

Moscow is carefully studying the Ukrainian authorities’ new measures

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Kiev’s decision to introduce preliminary registration for Russians is a step ‘in the wrong direction’ that will affect the human measurement of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are carefully studying the Ukrainian authorities’ new measures and the degree of their compliance with the inter-governmental agreements existing between the two countries," the diplomat said, responding to the relevant question.

Read also

Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizens

"After that, we’ll see how we should react," the diplomat said.

"We get the impression that these steps may lead in the wrong direction and harm the 'human face' of our relations," Karasin said.

"This would be deplorable," he added.

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexander Turchinov announced on Monday that Ukraine would introduce biometric control from January 1, 2018 for all foreigners crossing the border.

According to him, this regime will primarily apply to Russian citizens. As he specified, Russians will be obliged to take fingerprints upon entry into the country. He also said that Russian nationals would have to undergo the procedure of preliminary registration before a trip.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media
2
Press review: Moscow's tit-for-tat plans for the US and Russian arms supplies to Saudis
3
Pacific Fleet units train to destroy ‘enemy’ ships with missiles
4
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
5
Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'
6
Russian presidential envoy calls WannaCry ‘trial balloon,’ warns other attacks expected
7
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulations
TOP STORIES
Реклама