Russia appreciates constructive dialogue with Vatican

SOCHI, August 23. /TASS/. Russia appreciates the constructive trust-based dialogue with the Vatican and is glad that the interchurch dialogue continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

"We appreciate the constructive trust-based dialogue between the Holy See and Russia," Putin said. "The agreements reached during my contacts with Pope Francis are being consistently implemented as well, and we are very happy that the interchurch dialogue continues."

For his part, Pietro Parolin thanked the Russian president for an opportunity to meet with him and conveyed cordial greetings from Pope Francis to him.

According to the cardinal, the meeting within the framework of his visit takes place at a very important moment. He explained that he had in mind both relations between the two states and relations between the Holy See and the Russian Orthodox Church.

Referring to the interchurch relations, the Vatican’s representative expressed satisfaction with their development and the implementation of various initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation citing as an example the agreement on visa-free travel for diplomats signed earlier.

Cardinal Parolin recalled that Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis met in Havana last year and that the relics of St. Nicholas had been brought to Russia from Italy recently. "A special thank you to you and Pope Francis from all Christians in Russia for that," Putin noted.