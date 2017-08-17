Back to Main page
Russian diplomat stresses threats to use military force in Venezuela unacceptable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 16:19 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman slams unilateral economic sanctions against Venezuela

Demonstrators seen during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela

Demonstrators seen during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Threats to use military force in Venezuela are unacceptable, as well as the introduction of unilateral economic sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We believe that the introduction of unlawful unilateral sanctions is unacceptable, as they first and foremost affect the most vulnerable members of society," she noted. "Threats to use foreign military force to put an end to the ‘tragedy’ that Venezuela has been facing, are even more unacceptable, while that was what US President Donald Trump said," Zakharova pointed out.

According to the Russian diplomat, such statements "run contrary to the principles of international law denying interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states and the unilateral use of force. "We believe that such statements are aimed not only against Caracas but also against the whole region," Zakharova stressed.

Moscow is confident that the Venezuelan people "are capable of resolving the issues that they have been facing, with meaningful support of the global community but without any scenarios imposed by force from the outside," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman added.

"After the National Constituent Assembly began its work, a number of practical decisions have been taken to remedy the political situation, one of them is to prepare and hold the regional elections on December 10," she added.

Zakharova said that the parties making part of the opposition coalition have already said they will take part in the elections. "This cannot be seen otherwise than a move towards overcoming the existing in the Venezuelan society differences and settling the massed up social and economic problems within the framework of the democratic process," the diplomat added.

"Against this backdrop, the stance of certain world leaders who fail to notice the new political realities taking shape in Venezuela cannot but cause concern," she said.

"Continuing attempts to shake loose the situation and put pressure on the Venezuelan authorities have an extremely destructive charge, jeopardize the emerging fragile balance," she noted.

According to Zakharova, the aim of such actions is not peace and wellbeing in the country, but a bid to put into action some personal ambitious political plans, having nothing to do with the lives of people in Venezuela.

