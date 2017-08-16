Bolivian top diplomat slams foreign interference in Venezuela’s domestic affairs

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Any external interference in Venezuela’s domestic affairs in unacceptable, Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani said following his meeting with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"At the moment Venezuela is shaping its own democratic process so it is particularly important to maintain dialogue based on the respect for the country’s sovereignty," Huanacuni Mamani stressed. "Any foreign interference in other country’s affairs is unacceptable," he added.

Huanacuni Mamani also pointed out that the West should stop meddling in the Latin America’s affairs. "This logic and ideology of colonization are inappropriate as they inflict damage on many countries," the Bolivian top diplomat said. "This is the reason why Bolivia has been searching for opportunities to build relations with Russia and other countries, as it will give us a chance to create a single world order that would benefit all," Huanacuni Mamani noted.