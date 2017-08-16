Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court postpones case against ex-minister Ulyukayev to September 1

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 16, 11:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow postponed continuation of hearings on the case of former Minister of Economic Development Alexei Ulyukayev, accused of taking a bribe of $2 mln, to September 1, TASS reported from the courtroom.

The court ordered "to satisfy the request of the prosecutor's office, to postpone the meeting to 10:00 Moscow time on September 1 in connection with the need to call witnesses," Judge Larisa Semenova announced.

Read also

Former economy minister Ulyukayev believes his criminal case is provocation

Court refuses to drop criminal charges in case of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev

Rosneft CEO Sechin may testify in court in case of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev — source

Human rights official calls for publication of Ulyukayev-related audio, video

At the same time, the court established the procedure for the judicial investigation: to interrogate the prosecution witnesses, to study the written evidence of the prosecution, to interrogate the witnesses of the defense and examine their evidence, and, lastly, interrogate the accused Ulyukaev.

Earlier the Court refused to return the criminal case against former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, accused of taking a $2 mln bribe, to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. "The court ruled to leave the defense’s petition without satisfaction," Judge Larisa Semenova said.

She added "the court found no material violations of the law in the indictment, which could not be eliminated in court. The law does not require reading out the indictment. The prosecutor stated the conclusion in an accessible, understandable form," the judge said.

Earlier, the defense of the ex-minister asked to return the case to the Prosecutor's office due to the fact that the indictment read out in court differs significantly from the one presented to their client and available earlier. "If the state prosecutor went beyond the charges, we should ask the prosecutor to return the case," lawyer Timofei Gridnev said. "It is significantly different from what was presented before, which does not allow us to conduct a normal line of defense," he added.

Russia’s Investigative Committee charged Ulyukaev under Part 6 of Article 290 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Taking a bribe by a person holding public office in the Russian Federation, in a particularly large amount"). The former minister does not admit his guilt.

Detention of the federal minister, which was the first one in history of modern Russia, took place on November 14, 2016. According to the Investigative Committee, Ulyukayev was detained on receiving a bribe of $2 mln. The bribe was given for the ministry’s positive expertise in privatization of Bashneft oil company. That allowed Rosneft to buy out 50.08% of Bashneft shares from the state. Moreover, according to the investigation, the case concerns extortion coupled with threats to representatives of Rosneft.

On November 15, 2016, President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ulyukayev from his post in connection with the loss of confidence. The former minister is under house arrest, which has been extended until January 27, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Ulyukayev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian fighter jet shot down in Al Badia desert — TV
2
Prosecutors: Ex-economy minister demanded $2mln bribe from Rosneft at BRICS summit
3
Russia to show off underwater robots’ capabilities at Army-2017 forum
4
Russia's top diplomat shares his view on 'controlled chaos' theory
5
Russian weaponry selling best in Latin America
6
Second stage of Russian-Chinese naval exercise set for September
7
Putin promises four-fold rise in Russian precision weaponry’s strike potential
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама