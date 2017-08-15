Back to Main page
Moscow indignant at Ukraine’s expelling Russian journalist

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 15, 16:40 UTC+3

On August 14, Ukraine expelled Russia’s VGTRK Media Group journalist Tamara Nersesyan for causing a "threat to the country’s security"

Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Roman Kanaschuk/TASS

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia is indignant at Ukraine’s expelling a Russian journalist and demands Kiev observe its liabilities in the sphere of the freedom of mass media, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

