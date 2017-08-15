Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s VGTRK Media Group journalist expelled from Ukraine

World
August 15, 12:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Tamara Nersesyan, she was taken into a car and brought to the border with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Rybin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A correspondent of Russia’s VGTRK Media Group has been expelled from Ukraine, Rossiya-24 TV Channel reported on Tuesday.

"VGTRK special correspondent Tamara Nersesyan has been expelled from Kiev. She is already on her way to her editorial board. As soon as she can, she will tell in detail about everything that has happened to her and also about the claims the Ukrainian authorities have made to her," the TV Channel said.

In July 2017, under the pretext of "countering the interference of the ‘aggressor country’ into the domestic media space and localizing threats in the information sphere," Ukraine’s Security Service expelled journalist of Rossiya-1 and Rossiya-24 TV Channels Mariya Knyazeva who is working for TV under the pseudo-name of Savushkina.

VGTRK correspondent Tamara Nersesyan told Rossiya-24 TV Channel she had been denied the right to enter Ukraine for a period of three years.

"I was detained in the street and immediately taken to the main office of the Security Service [of Ukraine] where I was questioned for three hours," the VGTRK journalist said.

Read also

A total of 26 attacks on journalists reported in Ukraine in 2016

UN concerned with journalists’ harassment in Ukraine

Russian TV journalist expelled from Ukraine by force

"They immediately seized my phone and did this very rudely with the twisting of my arms. After the questioning, they read out a decision by Ukraine’s Security Service that I would be deported and would be denied the possibility of entering Ukraine for a period of three years," Nersesyan said.

According to the journalist, she was taken into a car and brought to the border with Russia. After that, Nersesyan was told that she should walk on her own to the Russian border point deep at night.

As the VGTRK journalist said, she drove for about eight hours to Moscow in a car, which the Russian border guard service had given to her.

According to Nersesyan, she was deported for her reports, which allegedly "posed a threat to security and the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

The VGTRK journalist added that the TV Company’s operator "continues to stay in Kiev and the issue of his further fate there is now being decided.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Journalism Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to respond in kind to new US moves against Russian diplomatic missions
2
Ukrainian citizen arrested on suspicion of plotting sabotage activities in Crimea
3
Putin vows to strengthen partnership with India
4
German top diplomat proposes to defer Crimea issue
5
Ukrainian agent testifies his group was trained for sabotage in Russia, Donetsk Republic
6
Russian diplomat warns US and North Korea playing 'dangerous game to up the ante'
7
Russia’s FSB prevents sabotage activities in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама