Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 15, 15:57 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have held a telephone conversation in which they shared opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on its web site on Tuesday.

"China and Russia are working in close coordination on the peninsula’s nuclear problem, demonstrating a high level of Chinese-Russian strategic cooperation," the statement says.

Read also

Russian diplomat warns US and North Korea playing 'dangerous game to up the ante'

North Korea’s envoys to key states summoned to Pyongyang for special meeting — reports

Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force — Russian diplomat

Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expert

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert comments on US-North Korea conflict
2
Putin vows to strengthen partnership with India
3
Moscow to respond in kind to new US moves against Russian diplomatic missions
4
At least 20 ships take part in Baltic Fleet military drills
5
Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket to be ready for tests in 2027
6
Iran’s withdrawal from nuclear deal unlikely, expert says
7
Reduction of 2018 defense spending not related to rearmament programs — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама