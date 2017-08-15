Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

Expert comments on US-North Korea conflictWorld August 15, 16:09
MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have held a telephone conversation in which they shared opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on its web site on Tuesday.
"China and Russia are working in close coordination on the peninsula’s nuclear problem, demonstrating a high level of Chinese-Russian strategic cooperation," the statement says.