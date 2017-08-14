Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea’s envoys to key states summoned to Pyongyang for special meeting — reports

World
August 14, 11:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has remained extremely tense

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expert

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. North Korean ambassadors to the key countries have been summoned to Pyongyang for foreign policy consultations amid the deteriorating situation around the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

"A meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions is held in North Korea. The 43 North Korean ambassadors last gathered in Pyongyang in July 2015. The current meeting resembles the previous one," the news agency quotes a source in the Republic of Korea’s government as saying.

According to the source, North Korean ambassadors to Russia and China and the country's representative to the UN were among those invited to the meeting.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has remained extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous efforts to develop its nuclear and missile program. In July, North Korea tested ballistic missiles twice, which sparked criticism from the US, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any options to solve the North Korean problem, including the military one.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to have 11 border crossing stations for visitors having e-visas
2
Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow region
3
Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018
4
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
5
Russia to start training female military pilots
6
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
7
Press review: US response to diplomatic staff cuts and Russia's fragile economic recovery
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама