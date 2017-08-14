North Korea’s envoys to key states summoned to Pyongyang for special meeting — reports

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. North Korean ambassadors to the key countries have been summoned to Pyongyang for foreign policy consultations amid the deteriorating situation around the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

"A meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions is held in North Korea. The 43 North Korean ambassadors last gathered in Pyongyang in July 2015. The current meeting resembles the previous one," the news agency quotes a source in the Republic of Korea’s government as saying.

According to the source, North Korean ambassadors to Russia and China and the country's representative to the UN were among those invited to the meeting.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has remained extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous efforts to develop its nuclear and missile program. In July, North Korea tested ballistic missiles twice, which sparked criticism from the US, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any options to solve the North Korean problem, including the military one.