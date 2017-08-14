North Korea’s envoys to key states summoned to Pyongyang for special meeting — reports

Well-known golfer arrested in Moscow for killing motherWorld August 14, 14:53
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in MoscowSociety & Culture August 14, 14:49
Viktor Ahn enlisted in Russia’s short track speed skating team for 2018 Winter GamesSport August 14, 14:47
Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018Science & Space August 14, 14:08
Russia, UK to update agreement on prevention of incidents at seaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 14, 13:47
Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 14, 13:15
China imposes embargo on imports of coal and other products from North KoreaWorld August 14, 13:04
Press review: US response to diplomatic staff cuts and Russia's fragile economic recoveryPress Review August 14, 13:00
One million signatures in support of legal ban on abortion gathered in RussiaSociety & Culture August 14, 12:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. North Korean ambassadors to the key countries have been summoned to Pyongyang for foreign policy consultations amid the deteriorating situation around the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.
"A meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions is held in North Korea. The 43 North Korean ambassadors last gathered in Pyongyang in July 2015. The current meeting resembles the previous one," the news agency quotes a source in the Republic of Korea’s government as saying.
According to the source, North Korean ambassadors to Russia and China and the country's representative to the UN were among those invited to the meeting.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula has remained extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous efforts to develop its nuclear and missile program. In July, North Korea tested ballistic missiles twice, which sparked criticism from the US, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any options to solve the North Korean problem, including the military one.