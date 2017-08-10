Back to Main page
Moscow hopes Astana peace talks on Syria will be held before late August

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 10, 14:30 UTC+3

The terms will be settled now during contacts with the Syrian parties, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The terms for the next round of peace talks in Astana depend on the willingness of the government and the opposition, and there is still hope that it will be held before the end of August, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East and African Countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, answering a question on whether there were any established dates for the meeting after consultations between guarantor states in Teheran held on August 8-9.

"It depends not just on three underwriters [Russia, Iran and Turkey], but on the willingness of the Syrian parties - I mean the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the armed opposition that joined our ceasefire agreements," he said. "So, we are expecting information from them."

Responding to a question on whether the meeting will be held before the end of August, as was planned after the previous round of talks, Bogdanov noted that he hoped so, but it was too early to talk about any specific terms. "I think they [the terms] will be settled now during contacts with the Syrian parties, because they, most of all, should observe and implement the taken decisions," the diplomat added.

Topics
Syrian conflict
