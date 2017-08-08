Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Astana talks agenda to be discussed at Tehran meeting

World
August 08, 8:32 UTC+3 ASTANA

The previous round of talks on the Syrian conflict resolution was held on July 4-5

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, August 8. /TASS/. The agenda of the international talks in Astana on the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Syria will be defined at the meeting of guarantor states in Tehran, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks

"As it had been planned before, a meeting of experts from guarantor states is held these days in Tehran," Abdrakhmanov told journalists. "The agenda for the next round of talks in Astana will be defined based on the results of this meeting."

"There are no changes regarding the timeframe and we are preparing to hodl the talks in late August," the top diplomat of Kazakhstan added.

The previous fifth round of talks on the Syrian conflict resolution was held on July 4-5. The talks involved delegations from the guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran), representatives from the Syrian government and from the Syrian armed opposition, UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Staffan de Mistura. Representatives from the United States and Jordan were present at the talks in the capacity of observers.

The sixth round of the international consultations on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana will be held in late August. The Astana meeting is expected to be followed by another round of inter-Syrian talks in Geneva, due in September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — Siemens
2
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
3
Moscow wishes to avoid confrontation with Washington
4
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his wife announce separation — media
5
Egypt, Russia finish negotiations on reactors for nuclear power plant at El Dabaa
6
Austria fears losing huge projects due to new US sanctions against Russia
7
Press review: Moscow not interested in new arms race and Israel considering death penalty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама