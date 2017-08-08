Astana talks agenda to be discussed at Tehran meeting

ASTANA, August 8. /TASS/. The agenda of the international talks in Astana on the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Syria will be defined at the meeting of guarantor states in Tehran, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Tuesday.

"As it had been planned before, a meeting of experts from guarantor states is held these days in Tehran," Abdrakhmanov told journalists. "The agenda for the next round of talks in Astana will be defined based on the results of this meeting."

"There are no changes regarding the timeframe and we are preparing to hodl the talks in late August," the top diplomat of Kazakhstan added.

The previous fifth round of talks on the Syrian conflict resolution was held on July 4-5. The talks involved delegations from the guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran), representatives from the Syrian government and from the Syrian armed opposition, UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Staffan de Mistura. Representatives from the United States and Jordan were present at the talks in the capacity of observers.

The sixth round of the international consultations on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana will be held in late August. The Astana meeting is expected to be followed by another round of inter-Syrian talks in Geneva, due in September.