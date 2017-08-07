Moscow calls to develop Russia-New Zealand ties

MANILA, August 7. /TASS/. Russia hopes to continue developing relations with New Zealand, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at the talks with the Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Gerry Brownlee.

"First of all I would like to once again congratulate you on your appointment," the minister said, "I already sent a telegram with congratulations, now I want to do it personally."

"I count on continuation of the development of our relations," Lavrov said.

This is the first meeting of the Russian Foreign Minister with Gerry Brownlee, who was appointed Foreign Minister of New Zealand in April this year.

Sergei Lavrov arrived in the capital of the Philippines on Sunday to take part in the ASEAN events. The minister has already held a number of bilateral meetings, in particular with his counterparts from Turkey, China and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.