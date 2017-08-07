Lavrov expects to discuss with the DPRK Foreign Minister issues of bilateral relations

MANILA, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expects to discuss with Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho all aspects of bilateral relations.

When opening the meeting with his North Korean counterpart on the sidelines of the ASEAN events in Manila on Monday, Lavrov said.

"I'm happy to see you. Yesterday we all had a busy day. I expect that we will devote our today's meeting to consideration of all aspects of our relations", he said.

Sergei Lavrov arrived in the capital of the Philippines on Sunday to take part in the ASEAN events. The minister has already held a number of bilateral meetings, in particular with his counterparts from Turkey, China and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.