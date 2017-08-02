Back to Main page
Chisinau's decision to declare Russian deputy PM persona non grata unacceptable — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 02, 19:58 UTC+3

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin will be banned from entering the country and passing through its territory

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, August 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers Chisinau's decision to declare Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin persona non grata in Moldova absolutely unacceptable, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The situation with Rogozin is absolutely unacceptable," he said, commenting on the decision of Moldova's authorities.

On Wednesday, Moldova's government declared Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin persona non grata. He will be banned from entering the country and passing through its territory. According to Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Andrei Galbur, this measure was taken "due to the series of declarations that have an unfriendly and damaging character for the Republic of Moldova and its citizens."

Rogozin is the co-chairman of the Moldovan-Russian intergovernmental committee for economic cooperation and the special presidential envoy for Transnistria.

Dmitry Peskov
