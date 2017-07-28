Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia issues protest to Romania over ban on deputy PM's flight en route to Moldova

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 28, 20:19 UTC+3

Romanian authorities have refused permission to a civilian plane carrying a Russian delegation to Moldova

Share
1 pages in this article
© Gennady Khamelianin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia has expressed resolute protest over Bucharest’s banning the flight of a passenger plane bound from Moscow to Chisinau, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian foreign ministry has expressed resolute protest to Romania’s Charge d’Affaires in Russia Viorel Cojocaru over the Romanian authorities’ ban on a flight across its airspace of a passenger plane of the Globus airline which was on a regular flight from Moscow to Chisinau," the ministry said.

Read also

Russian official slams Romania's airspace refusal as ploy against Moldovan leader

"It was stressed that security of more than 160 passengers onboard that plane was put at risk," the ministry stressed. "They failed to reach their destination in due time."

Moscow qualifies the incident as "a deliberate provocation causing serious damage to bilateral relations, the ministry said. "We have urged the Romanian authorities to carry out a thorough investigation of the incident and give the Russian side the relevant explanations."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin’s visit to Moldova due to take place on Friday was frustrated by Romania’s refusal to let the regular passenger flight S7-157 Moscow-Chisinau with the Russian delegation fly over its territory under a pretext of carrying a "blacklisted person." The plane made a stopover in Minsk, from where the Russian deputy prime minister took a regular Aeroflot flight to Moscow.

Rogozin was expected to have talks in Chisinau with Moldovan President Igor Dodon at the latter’s invitation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat comments on new US sanctions
2
Russia issues protest to Romania over ban on deputy PM's flight en route to Moldova
3
German court lifts provisional measures limiting Gazprom access to OPAL pipeline
4
Lavrov tells Tillerson Russia ready to normalize relations with US
5
Sanctions against Russia driven by US’ wish to get share of EU oil and gas market — expert
6
Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet
7
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама