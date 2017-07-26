Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow slams Western media allegations about alleged Russian support for Taliban

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 26, 18:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, CNN showed two video clips contending that Russia has been supplying weapons to Taliban militants

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Accusations by some western media outlets on alleged Russian support for Taliban militants are groundless, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Wednesday.

Earlier, CNN showed two video clips contending that Russia has been supplying weapons to Taliban militants. One of the clips shows a group of gunmen operating in the area of Herat, Afghanistan showing off weapons seized from a rival group. In the second videotape, Taliban militants are brandishing a pistol, claiming that it was made in Russia.

Read also
Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Diplomat blasts US media reports on Russia's alleged arms supplies to Taliban

"Video footage displaying old firearms, whose whereabouts are impossible to establish, can hardly be taken seriously. It (the firearm) doesn’t have the manufacturer’s seal, and the serial numbers are blotted out. Besides, the guns that are shown are standard," the ministry went on.

"As we know, such samples were produced not only in Russia, but also in other countries, especially in Eastern Europe, from where the Americans have been bringing them into Afghanistan on a massive scale since the start of the 2000s," it said.

The Foreign Ministry also focused on a recent attack by Taliban militants on a base of the Afghan national security forces in the Helmand province in which they used US armored vehicles. "What conclusions can be drawn on the basis of this information using the logic of CNN?" the ministry asked.

Read also

Stoltenberg admits NATO has no proof of Russia supporting Taliban

"Accusations by some western (media) and some echoing them in Afghan media outlets as to the alleged support by Russia for gunmen from the Taliban movement are groundless," the ministry noted.

"Currently, neither the Afghan authorities nor the command of the US and NATO contingents in Afghanistan have furnished any evidence confirming these speculations," it went on.

"We once again emphasize: Russia is not supporting the Taliban movement, and contacts with Taliban are maintained solely in order to ensure the safety of Russian nationals in Afghanistan and to motivate this group to join the process of national reconciliation," the ministry stressed.
 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to frame stance on new sanctions once US bill becomes law
2
Russia bolsters military potential in South to respond to emerging threats — defense chief
3
Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenship
4
Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrier
5
US sanctions expansion may trigger dash for Russian currency — minister
6
Moscow slams Western media allegations about alleged Russian support for Taliban
7
Kazakhstan hopes to develop its own module for joint space station with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама