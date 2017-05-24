Back to Main page
Stoltenberg admits NATO has no proof of Russia supporting Taliban

World
May 24, 13:34 UTC+3 BRUSSLES

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier the allegations about Moscow’s support for the Taliban are meant to divert the world's attention from NATO’s failures

© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

BRUSSLES, May 24. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance has no proof confirming the reports that Russia allegedly backs the Taliban in Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"We have seen reports, but we haven't seen fine proof of direct support of Russia to the Taliban," Stoltenberg said in the run-up to NATO’s summit in Brussels due on May 25.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the allegations about Moscow supporting the Taliban are meant to distract attention of the world community from the United States’ and NATO’s failures in Afghanistan and to disguise their own support to terrorists.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov slams US ‘Russia-arms-Taliban’ remarks as ‘red herring’ to divert focus from Syria

