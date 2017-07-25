Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat blasts US media reports on Russia's alleged arms supplies to Taliban

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 25, 21:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says a misinformation campaign is underway in the US media

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. CNN has become a propaganda instrument in a US misinformation campaign about Russia’s alleged weapons supplies to the Taliban in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Read also
Afghan security forces seen after a suicide attack claimed by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan

Foreign Ministry slams accusations over Russia's alleged support for Taliban as absurd

"We have repeatedly said that a misinformation campaign is underway in the US media alleging that Russia is supplying weapons to the Taliban in Afghanistan and so forth. CNN is a reliable propaganda instrument used by relevant American structures in this game," she told the Govorit Moskva radio station commenting on CNN’s allegations that it has evidence proving arms supplies to the Taliban from Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, CNN aired two video plots that it claimed were proof to such allegations. One of them featured a group of militants, acting near Heart, demonstrating weapons seized from another such group. A Heart group leader claimed these weapons had been given to the other group by the Russians via Iran. The other video plot features a Taliban militant holding a handgun and alleging his group had received such Russian-made weapons via the border with Tajikistan. CNN however admitted that these plots could not serve as rock hard evidence of Russia’s supplying arms to Afghanistan but stressed that US officials were worried over weapons supplied to the Taliban.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
2
Putin, Iraqi vice-president discuss possible supplies of T-90 tanks
3
Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clear
4
Kremlin refrains from comments on media allegations about Tillerson’s possible resignation
5
Trump backs investigation into Kiev’s meddling attempts to sabotage his election campaign
6
Lithuania keeps tipping off NATO allies on Russian-Chinese naval drills in Baltic Sea
7
EU Council to discuss Nord Stream 2 project in September
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама