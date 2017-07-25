Diplomat blasts US media reports on Russia's alleged arms supplies to Taliban

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. CNN has become a propaganda instrument in a US misinformation campaign about Russia’s alleged weapons supplies to the Taliban in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly said that a misinformation campaign is underway in the US media alleging that Russia is supplying weapons to the Taliban in Afghanistan and so forth. CNN is a reliable propaganda instrument used by relevant American structures in this game," she told the Govorit Moskva radio station commenting on CNN’s allegations that it has evidence proving arms supplies to the Taliban from Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, CNN aired two video plots that it claimed were proof to such allegations. One of them featured a group of militants, acting near Heart, demonstrating weapons seized from another such group. A Heart group leader claimed these weapons had been given to the other group by the Russians via Iran. The other video plot features a Taliban militant holding a handgun and alleging his group had received such Russian-made weapons via the border with Tajikistan. CNN however admitted that these plots could not serve as rock hard evidence of Russia’s supplying arms to Afghanistan but stressed that US officials were worried over weapons supplied to the Taliban.