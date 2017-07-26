Back to Main page
New US sanctions against Russia turn into boomerang for EU — envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 26, 15:57 UTC+3
MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. New sanctions currently mulled by the United States against Russia can be viewed as a boomerang for the European Union, Russian envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday.

"My conclusion is that the European Union reap the fruits of its adherence to Washington along the route of the sanctions policy over the past three years," Chizhov said on air of Rossiya 24 television channel. "We can say that the boomerang returned to the doors of the Europeans."

Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
