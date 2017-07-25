Back to Main page
Kremlin refrains from comments on media allegations about Tillerson’s possible resignation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 25, 14:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin refrains from comments on medial allegations about possible resignation of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"So far, we have heard neither official statements nor any personal statements from Mr. Tillerson nor any statement from the White House about that. That is why we have nothing to base our opinion on," Peskov said, adding that ungrounded media reports cannot be seen as reliable sources.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
