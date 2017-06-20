Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged sword

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 14:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Media reports earlier said that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had put together a program, which outlines three main areas for establishing constructive working relations with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Federation Council International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev welcomed the US plan to draft a specific plan to iron out relations with Russia. However, in his view, Tillerson’s program could turn out to be a double-edged sword, being both a platform and an obstacle to dialogue.

Media reports earlier said that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had put together a program, which outlines three main areas for establishing constructive working relations with Russia. According to US media, the so-called ‘Tillerson Plan’ contains three items. The first pillar of this framework focuses on efforts to convince Russia to refrain from certain steps that Washington sees as counterproductive for both sides. The second deals with establishing cooperation with Russia on issues that are of strategic interest to the US, while the third one concerns "strategic stability" in relations with Russia.

Read also

Tillerson draws up program for dealing with Russia — media

"So far, we receive information about the so-called Tillerson plan only through media leaks. However, one could assume that there is something specific about that. If this intention takes on the characteristics of a strategy and plan, that’s doubly interesting, because something appears that we can work with," Kosachev told reporters. He noted though that "Tillerson’s three pillars could be both a platform for dialogue and a barrier to it as well."

Specifically, the senator honed in on the first pillar, which notes the goal of persuading Moscow to refrain from "aggressive actions against the US." "I can say with a considerable degree of responsibility that not a single Russian action was specifically directed against the US. Therefore, the problem is not ‘Russia’s aggressive actions,’ but, firstly, the US interpretation of our moves and, secondly, the way the United States interprets its interests," the senator emphasized.

"The second pillar, dialogue with the Russian side on issues of strategic interest to the United States, including Syria and North Korea along with cyber security, is likewise a matter of interpretation," Kosachev added. He described the plan’s third pillar, namely, strategic stability with Russia, as a priority. "Russia and the US are the global leaders here, and the situation on disarmament and arms control depends on these two countries to the utmost," he explained.

The senator recalled that Moscow had attempted to launch a "reset" with the previous US administration on precisely this issue. "And, by the way, there were some results. There are no obstacles to beginning the same dialogue with the Trump administration," the senator concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
2
Russia considers no counter-demands to US in response to Tillerson's plan
3
Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of open conflict between Russia, US
4
Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged sword
5
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
6
Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamond
7
Putin hopes Russia and Kyrgyzstan will remain close allies
TOP STORIES
Реклама