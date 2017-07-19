Federation Council ratifies European Council’s convention on anti-terrorism financing

Russia’s new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket to fully replace Proton launchers by lift capacityScience & Space July 19, 15:02
ESA to develop navigation system and drilling rig for Russia’s lunar missionScience & Space July 19, 14:56
Russian filmmaker Konchalovsky compares Oscars to McDonald’s and suggests sanctioning itSociety & Culture July 19, 14:10
Gazprom involved in preparations on Turkish Stream’s second stretchBusiness & Economy July 19, 13:39
German Cabinet voices concern over ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in RussiaWorld July 19, 13:21
Russian lunar missions delayed over unprepared Baikonur spaceport infrastructureScience & Space July 19, 13:12
Russia’s upper house ratifies protocol to agreement for deploying air group to SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 13:04
Press review: Russia wants unconditional property return and Kiev replies to MalorossiyaPress Review July 19, 13:00
Russia to offer MiG-35 planes at India’s tender for light fighter jetsMilitary & Defense July 19, 12:42
MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Federation Council has ratified the Council of Europe Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism at a plenary meeting.
The document was signed on January 26, 2009, in the name of Russia. "The ratification of the convention by the Russian side will help to improve effectiveness of cooperation between Russia and foreign countries against legalization of the proceeds from crime, create opportunities for the development of international cooperation between relevant authorities on search, seizure and confiscation of the proceeds from crime, as well as strengthen legal guarantees for interaction and cooperation," the enclosed documents say.
To implement the convention, "central agencies are determined that will be responsible for directing requests and answers to them under the convention’s provisions, as well as for the implementation of such requests or their presentation to relevant authorities for implementation." These are the Russian Defense Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring.
According to First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, "by joining this convention, we reconfirm Russia’s steady position aimed at preservation of comprehensive cooperation with the Council of Europe, as this responds to our national interests."