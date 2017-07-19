Federation Council ratifies European Council’s convention on anti-terrorism financing

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Federation Council has ratified the Council of Europe Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism at a plenary meeting.

The document was signed on January 26, 2009, in the name of Russia. "The ratification of the convention by the Russian side will help to improve effectiveness of cooperation between Russia and foreign countries against legalization of the proceeds from crime, create opportunities for the development of international cooperation between relevant authorities on search, seizure and confiscation of the proceeds from crime, as well as strengthen legal guarantees for interaction and cooperation," the enclosed documents say.

To implement the convention, "central agencies are determined that will be responsible for directing requests and answers to them under the convention’s provisions, as well as for the implementation of such requests or their presentation to relevant authorities for implementation." These are the Russian Defense Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring.

According to First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, "by joining this convention, we reconfirm Russia’s steady position aimed at preservation of comprehensive cooperation with the Council of Europe, as this responds to our national interests."