Diplomat puts forward conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 18, 13:30 UTC+3

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed that illegal actions by the US regarding Russian diplomatic property cannot go unanswered

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has put forward conditions for improving relations between Moscow and Washington, including the return of the Russian diplomatic property, during his meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon.

"We came up with a number of ideas on how to achieve a visible and tangible improvement in relations. This also applies to the issue of unconditional return of the Russian diplomatic property to us," the diplomat told TASS on Tuesday. "However, it would be an exaggeration to say that we are on the verge of finding a solution and resolving this situation."

Russia will respond on seizure of its property

Illegal actions by the US regarding Russian diplomatic property in New York and Maryland cannot go unanswered, Ryabkov said after negotiations with Shannon.

"Such unacceptable and illegal actions cannot go unanswered," he said. "Nothing is to declare on the issue yet, but we have warned Americans that we need an unconditional return of the property; otherwise, retaliation measures will follow."

Sergey Ryabkov
