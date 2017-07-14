Moscow warns Venezuela crisis can spin out of control

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia calls for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Venezuela and warns and it could spiral out of control, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing on Friday.

"Russia is not interested in developments in Venezuela growing into an uncontrollable conflict," she said. "We see no alternative to peaceful dialogue as a means of stabilizing the situation in that country."

Zakharova noted that the level of aggression that in that country has not decreased recently. "Unfortunately, we have to state that the logic of confrontation with counterforce pressure elements has prevailed on both sides so far," Zakharova noted. "This provokes new clashes, which lead to more bloodshed, and people, including minors, die."

"We consider the use of children as human shields by radical opposition members to be barbarous and unacceptable," the diplomat added.