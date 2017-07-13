Back to Main page
Russia urges to make step backwards from ‘red line’ on Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 13, 20:16 UTC+3
BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. Russia urges all sides on the Korean Peninsula to make a step backwards from a red line and to sit at the negotiation table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the German K·rber Foundation on Thursday.

"There are UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea. We are committed to them in full," Lavrov said. "We are categorically against the provocations staged by North Korea."

"We have no special communication channels with Pyongyang, though it is our close neighbor," the minister said. "By taking into account the traditions established under the DPRK’s new leader, I do not think that anyone has sustainable channels of influence."

"It is crucial to find de-escalation solutions to this situation and to make a step backwards from this dangerous line," Lavrov said. "

Lavrov mentioned China’s proposal to freeze any nuclear and missile tests in North Korea along with any massive drills of the United States and South Korea.

"Everyone needs to cool down, sit at the negotiation table and start negotiating," the minister noted. "We actively support this proposal since the other way is something frightening. It is not accidentally that earlier US Defense Secretary Mr. [James] Mattis said directly that the use of force in solving the crisis on the Korean Peninsula would be a catastrophe. It is really true."

On July 4, North Korea test-fired its Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 39 minutes. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reported to have ordered the launch.

After the launch, the United States filed a request to convene an emergency session of the UN Security Council. The open discussion has demonstrated divisions among Security Council’s major members on how to react to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

