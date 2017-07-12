Lavrov confirms joint Russian-US cyber security unit will be set up

BRUSSELS, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he will stand by his words about the agreements on cyber security reached by Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"As for the meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump, I outlined our assessment immediately after our meeting in Hamburg. I stand by my words," he said at a news conference when asked whether Putin and Trump really agreed to set up a joint group on this issue.

"I was there, unlike many others who are trying to describe what happened there," the minister added.

Lavrov said after the meeting between the Russian and US leaders in Hamburg that the parties had agreed to set up a bilateral working group on information security.

Russia’s top diplomat also noted that cyber security had been given considerable attention "due to the fact that this sphere is becoming increasingly risky." According to Lavrov, it creates threats, including terrorist, threats in the sphere of organized crime and threats to the normal functioning of society, such as child pornography, pedophilia and the so-called suicide networks.