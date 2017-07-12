Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov confirms joint Russian-US cyber security unit will be set up

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 12, 15:34 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Russia’s top diplomat also noted that cyber security had been given considerable attention "due to the fact that this sphere is becoming increasingly risky"

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he will stand by his words about the agreements on cyber security reached by Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"As for the meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump, I outlined our assessment immediately after our meeting in Hamburg. I stand by my words," he said at a news conference when asked whether Putin and Trump really agreed to set up a joint group on this issue.

Read also

Putin and Trump discuss anti-terror efforts, cyber security, Ukrainian and Syrian crises

"I was there, unlike many others who are trying to describe what happened there," the minister added.

Lavrov said after the meeting between the Russian and US leaders in Hamburg that the parties had agreed to set up a bilateral working group on information security.

Russia’s top diplomat also noted that cyber security had been given considerable attention "due to the fact that this sphere is becoming increasingly risky." According to Lavrov, it creates threats, including terrorist, threats in the sphere of organized crime and threats to the normal functioning of society, such as child pornography, pedophilia and the so-called suicide networks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov advises US diplomat to keep up with real events in politics
2
Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap opera
3
Black Sea Fleet frigate returns home from Mediterranean mission
4
Russia retains right to reciprocal moves if US declines to return compounds — speaker
5
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
6
WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone
7
Russia's defense contractor to feature advanced military hardware at MAKS air show
TOP STORIES
Реклама