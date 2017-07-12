Lavrov confirms joint Russian-US cyber security unit will be set up

Russia retains right to reciprocal moves if US declines to return compounds — speakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 17:18
Russian president's limo getting tuned up with revved-up engineBusiness & Economy July 12, 16:32
Lavrov shocked at US media claims against Trump’s son over talks with Russian lawyerRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 16:22
Putin not expecting concessions from Trump — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 15:26
Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap operaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 15:10
Experts get gold nanoparticles using mimosa that fight antibiotic-resistant bacteriaScience & Space July 12, 15:08
Prosecutor pursuing 17 years-to-life for Nemtsov’s convicted murderersRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 14:50
Russia's defense contractor to feature advanced military hardware at MAKS air showMilitary & Defense July 12, 14:40
Kremlin says sanctions against Kaspersky company are politically motivatedRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 14:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BRUSSELS, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he will stand by his words about the agreements on cyber security reached by Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
"As for the meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump, I outlined our assessment immediately after our meeting in Hamburg. I stand by my words," he said at a news conference when asked whether Putin and Trump really agreed to set up a joint group on this issue.
"I was there, unlike many others who are trying to describe what happened there," the minister added.
Lavrov said after the meeting between the Russian and US leaders in Hamburg that the parties had agreed to set up a bilateral working group on information security.
Russia’s top diplomat also noted that cyber security had been given considerable attention "due to the fact that this sphere is becoming increasingly risky." According to Lavrov, it creates threats, including terrorist, threats in the sphere of organized crime and threats to the normal functioning of society, such as child pornography, pedophilia and the so-called suicide networks.