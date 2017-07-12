Back to Main page
Prosecutor pursuing 17 years-to-life for Nemtsov’s convicted murderers

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 12, 14:50 UTC+3

The public prosecutor has demanded a sentence of 17-years-to-life for five individuals who were found guilty of murdering Russian politician Boris Nemtsov

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The public prosecutor has demanded a sentence of 17-years-to-life for five individuals who were found guilty of murdering Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, prosecutors said at the Moscow District Military Court on Wednesday.

"I ask to find the defendants guilty and pronounce a final sentence for them: a life sentence in a maximum-security penal colony for Dadayev, 23 years in colony for Anzor Gubashev, 21 years for Shadid Gubashev, 19 years for Eskerkhanov and 17 years in a strict regime colony for Bakhayev," Prosecutor Maria Semenenko declared.

She asked to fine the defendants with 200,000 rubles ($3,300) each, and also limit their freedom for two years after they serve the sentence.  A representative of Nemtsov’s daughter Zhanna asked to court to acquit one of the defendants, Khamzat Bakhayev. "We believe that he is not guilty," lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said.

The Moscow District Military Court will pronounce sentence to five men found guilty of killing Nemtsov, judge Yuri Zhitnikov said on Wednesday.

"The pronouncement of the sentence will take place on July 13 at 11.00 a.m. Moscow time," the judge said.

