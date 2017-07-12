Prosecutor pursuing 17 years-to-life for Nemtsov’s convicted murderers

Prosecutor pursuing 17 years-to-life for Nemtsov’s convicted murderersRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 14:50
Russia's defense contractor to feature advanced military hardware at MAKS air showMilitary & Defense July 12, 14:40
Kremlin says sanctions against Kaspersky company are politically motivatedRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 14:16
Kremlin won’t tolerate seizure of its diplomatic properties in US for longRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 14:14
Claims of Russia’s meddling in US affairs aimed at reversing election results — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 12, 14:11
WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zoneSociety & Culture July 12, 13:14
Press review: Russia's new envoy to Turkey and Western businesses 'comeback' to RussiaPress Review July 12, 13:00
Russian tycoon gets five years in jail, but walks free as statute of limitations expiresBusiness & Economy July 12, 12:42
Dried cranberries and reindeer moss sweets: What the Arctic diet can offer RussiansBusiness & Economy July 12, 12:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The public prosecutor has demanded a sentence of 17-years-to-life for five individuals who were found guilty of murdering Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, prosecutors said at the Moscow District Military Court on Wednesday.
"I ask to find the defendants guilty and pronounce a final sentence for them: a life sentence in a maximum-security penal colony for Dadayev, 23 years in colony for Anzor Gubashev, 21 years for Shadid Gubashev, 19 years for Eskerkhanov and 17 years in a strict regime colony for Bakhayev," Prosecutor Maria Semenenko declared.
She asked to fine the defendants with 200,000 rubles ($3,300) each, and also limit their freedom for two years after they serve the sentence. A representative of Nemtsov’s daughter Zhanna asked to court to acquit one of the defendants, Khamzat Bakhayev. "We believe that he is not guilty," lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said.
The Moscow District Military Court will pronounce sentence to five men found guilty of killing Nemtsov, judge Yuri Zhitnikov said on Wednesday.
"The pronouncement of the sentence will take place on July 13 at 11.00 a.m. Moscow time," the judge said.