Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Maduro discuss political situation in Venezuela

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 10, 21:43 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian and Venezuelan Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro, discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including energy sector projects, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

Read also
A demonstrator holds a Venezuelan flag in Caracas, Venezuela

Maduro informs Putin about measures to resolve crisis in Venezuela

"The leaders exchanges views on a number of practical issues of the Russian-Venezuelan cooperation. In particular, they discussed the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects in the energy sector," the Kremlin said.

"Maduro informed about the Venezuelan government’s efforts to normalize the political situation in the country," the Kremlin said.

Since early April, Venezuela has been seeing large-scale protests organized by the opposition. Protests were provoked by the Supreme Court’s ruling expanding Maduro’s authority and restricting the competences of the opposition-controlled parliament. Over this period, some 90 people have been killed, about 1,500 have been injured and several thousands have been arrested.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
2
Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'
3
Putin and Maduro discuss political situation in Venezuela
4
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
5
Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizens
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russia's Black Sea Fleet
TOP STORIES
Реклама