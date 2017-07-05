Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates Maduro on Venezuela’s Independence Day

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 05, 21:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The Russian-Venezuelan relations are based on strategic partnership," the Russian leader noted

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
A demonstrator holds a Venezuelan flag in Caracas, Venezuela

Maduro informs Putin about measures to resolve crisis in Venezuela

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The development of the entire range of bilateral relations between Russia and Venezuela meets the two peoples' fundamental interests and contributes to efforts to strengthen stability and security in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his message of congratulations addressed to his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on the occasion of that country’s Independence Day. The message was read out by Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, Alexander Shchetinin, at a reception at the Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Please accept our most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your national holiday - Venezuela’s Independence Day," the message reads.

"The Russian-Venezuelan relations are based on strategic partnership," the Russian leader noted recalling the significant experience of fruitful bilateral cooperation in various areas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in Iran
2
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
3
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria
4
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
5
Putin congratulates Maduro on Venezuela’s Independence Day
6
Serbia's PM says she respects decades-old Serbian-Russian ties, friendship
7
Russian nuclear sub test-launches cruise missile in Barents Sea
TOP STORIES
Реклама