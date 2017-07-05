Putin congratulates Maduro on Venezuela’s Independence Day

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The development of the entire range of bilateral relations between Russia and Venezuela meets the two peoples' fundamental interests and contributes to efforts to strengthen stability and security in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his message of congratulations addressed to his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on the occasion of that country’s Independence Day. The message was read out by Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, Alexander Shchetinin, at a reception at the Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Please accept our most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your national holiday - Venezuela’s Independence Day," the message reads.

"The Russian-Venezuelan relations are based on strategic partnership," the Russian leader noted recalling the significant experience of fruitful bilateral cooperation in various areas.